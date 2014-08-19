Robert BallardBorn 1575. Died 1645
Robert Ballard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1575
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25f3e70e-a493-45f9-b904-21447be11e87
Robert Ballard Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Ballard (c.1572 or 1575 – after 1650) was a prominent French lutenist and composer. Probably born in Paris, his father, Robert Ballard Senior (c.1527–1588) was the head of the well-known music publishers "Le Roy & Ballard", founded in 1551 with cousin Adrian Le Roy (a notable virtuoso lutenist and composer of the period).
From 1612 he entered the service of the French Regent Maria de Medici and was tutor to the young King Louis XIII, becoming a lutenist and composer ("Musicien ordinaire du roi") at the royal court in 1618. He published two books of lute works: Premier Livre de tablature de luth (1611) and Diverses Pièces mises sur le luth (1614).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Ballard Tracks
Sort by
4 Branles de villages in C major for lute
Robert Ballard
4 Branles de villages in C major for lute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
4 Branles de villages in C major for lute
Last played on
Courante de la reyne (favourite d'Angelique (courantes))
Robert Ballard
Courante de la reyne (favourite d'Angelique (courantes))
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Courante de la reyne (favourite d'Angelique (courantes))
Last played on
Branles de village (Village dances)
Robert Ballard
Branles de village (Village dances)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Branles de village (Village dances)
Last played on
Robert Ballard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist