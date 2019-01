Rosalía Vila Tobella (born 25 September 1993), known mononymously as Rosalía, is a Spanish singer and songwriter from Sant Esteve Sesrovires, Catalonia, Spain. Known for her modern interpretations of flamenco music, Rosalía crossed the Spanish boundaries after receiving praise from international influencers and after several collaborations with artists such as J Balvin and Pharrell Williams.

