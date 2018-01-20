T-WayneRapper Rickey Wayne. Born 20 June 1988
T-Wayne
1988-06-20
T-Wayne Biography (Wikipedia)
Tyshon Dwayne Nobles (born October 27, 1990), better known by his stage name T-Wayne, is an American rapper from Houston, Texas. His rap name is a combination of his first name and his middle name. He has also occasionally taken the pseudonym Rickey Wayne, amid concerns that his name resembles those of famous rappers T-Pain and Lil Wayne. He is best known for his 2015 single "Nasty Freestyle" which peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100. Born in Abilene, he moved to Dallas at age 15, then to Houston at 19, where he currently lives for now at least, he can be moving at any time. He also performed at the 2015 BET Awards.
T-Wayne Tracks
Hot Box
Alienation
Hot Box
Hot Box
Last played on
Cut It Up
Lil' Ronny Motha & T-Wayne
Cut It Up
Cut It Up
Performer
Last played on
Band It
T-Wayne
Band It
Band It
Last played on
Rain Drop (1XSC)
T-Wayne
Rain Drop (1XSC)
Rain Drop (1XSC)
Last played on
I'm Grinding (feat. T-Wayne, TK N Cash & Tate Kobang)
Rich the Kid
Rich the Kid
I'm Grinding (feat. T-Wayne, TK N Cash & Tate Kobang)
I'm Grinding (feat. T-Wayne, TK N Cash & Tate Kobang)
Last played on
Nasty Freestyle
T Wayne
Nasty Freestyle
Nasty Freestyle
Last played on
