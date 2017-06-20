News From BabelFormed 1983. Disbanded 1986
News From Babel
1983
News From Babel Biography
News from Babel were an English avant-rock group founded in 1983 by Chris Cutler, Lindsay Cooper, Zeena Parkins and Dagmar Krause. They made two studio albums with several guest musicians (including Robert Wyatt) and disbanded in 1986.
