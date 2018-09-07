The Haffner Wind Ensemble
The Haffner Wind Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25ee8e2b-7dd1-4427-acff-c73b6ee8f092
Tracks
Sort by
Quintet in E flat major for piano and wind
Ludwig van Beethoven
Quintet in E flat major for piano and wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Quintet in E flat major for piano and wind
Le Tombeau de Couperin (arr. Jones for wind quintet)
Maurice Ravel
Le Tombeau de Couperin (arr. Jones for wind quintet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le Tombeau de Couperin (arr. Jones for wind quintet)
Adagio and Allegro, K.594
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Adagio and Allegro, K.594
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Adagio and Allegro, K.594
Quintet in E flat major K.452 for piano and winds
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintet in E flat major K.452 for piano and winds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Quintet in E flat major K.452 for piano and winds
Last played on
Rondino in E flat major, WoO 25
Ludwig van Beethoven
Rondino in E flat major, WoO 25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Rondino in E flat major, WoO 25
Last played on
Serenade in B flat major for 13 Winds, K. 361 'Gran Partita'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Serenade in B flat major for 13 Winds, K. 361 'Gran Partita'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Serenade in B flat major for 13 Winds, K. 361 'Gran Partita'
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Proms Chamber Music 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/en5xj5
Royal College of Music
1996-08-05T12:23:51
5
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Proms Chamber Music 03
Royal College of Music
Back to artist