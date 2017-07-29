Barry DevlinBorn 27 November 1946
Barry Devlin
1946-11-27
Barry Devlin Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Devlin (born 27 November 1946) is an Irish musician, screen writer and director.
Barry Devlin Tracks
Dont Drink The Water
