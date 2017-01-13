The hr-Bigband is the Big Band of Hessischer Rundfunk, the public broadcasting network of the German state of Hesse. Founded 1946 as Tanz- und Unterhaltungsorchester des Hessischen Rundfunks it was renamed to hr Big Band in 1972. Since 2005 it is written hr-Bigband. For international tours and CD releases it is also named Frankfurt Radio Bigband.

In the first decades mainly used to provide popular music for radio and TV shows it changed into a Jazz Big Band in the 1970s. The hr-Bigband plays approximately 50 concerts a year, covering a wide range of jazz styles and also crossing the boundaries to pop, classical, world and electronic music. After three years as artist in residence Jim McNeely became chief conductor in 2011.