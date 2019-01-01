Takahito Eguchi (江口 貴勅 Eguchi Takahito, born August 28, 1971) is a Japanese video game composer, arranger, and orchestrator. He is best known for collaborating with fellow composer Noriko Matsueda on numerous soundtracks, most notably The Bouncer and Final Fantasy X-2. He became interested in music when he was six years old after hearing his neighbor playing the piano. He attended the Tokyo Conservatoire Shobi where he acquainted Matsueda.

Employed at Square Enix from 1998 to 2003, Eguchi is currently working for Sega, where he primarily assists Tomoya Ohtani on his projects. Eguchi created mostly electronic music in the early part of his career, but now almost exclusively focuses on orchestral composition and arrangement, along with performing keyboards for various other musicians.