Mark Althavan Andrews (born November 9, 1978 known by his stage name Sisqó stylized as SisQó), is an American R&B singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer and actor. He is the lead singer of R&B group Dru Hill, and has also released solo material. Sisqo's successful debut solo album, Unleash the Dragon (1999), included the hit singles "Thong Song" and "Incomplete".

