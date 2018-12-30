Thomas Dausgaard (born 4 July 1963 in Copenhagen) is a Danish conductor.

In Scandinavia, Dausgaard has been principal conductor of the Swedish Chamber Orchestra since 1997. From 2001 to 2004, he was Principal Guest Conductor of the Danish National Symphony Orchestra (DNSO), and became principal conductor in 2004, the first Danish conductor to hold the post. He concluded his principal conductorship of the DNSO at the close of the 2010-2011 season, and subsequently became the orchestra's æresdirigent (honorary conductor). In May 2017, the Swedish Chamber Orchestra announced that Dausgaard is to conclude his tenure as principal conductor after the 2018-2019 season, and subsequently to take the title of conductor laureate with the orchestra.

Outside of Scandinavia, Dausgaard first guest-conducted the Seattle Symphony in March 2013. In October 2013, the Seattle Symphony named Dausgaard its next principal guest conductor, effective with the 2014-2015 season, with an initial contract of 3 years. In March 2016, the Seattle Symphony announced the extension of Dausgaard's contract as principal guest through the 2019-2020 season. In October 2017, the Seattle Symphony announced the appointment of Dausgaard as its next music director, effective with the 2019-2020 season, with an initial contract of 4 seasons.