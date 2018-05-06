Aubrey LoganBorn 16 January 1988
Aubrey Logan
1988-01-16
Aubrey Logan Biography (Wikipedia)
Aubrey Michelle Logan is an American pop and jazz singer and trombone soloist. She is a featured artist for Postmodern Jukebox. Logan won the Audience's Choice Award and the Jury's First Place Award at the 2009 Shure-Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, she was an American Idol contestant who won a golden ticket (pass to the finals), also in 2009.
Aubrey Logan Tracks
U Can't Touch This
Aubrey Logan
U Can't Touch This
U Can't Touch This
My Heart Will Go On
Postmodern Jukebox
My Heart Will Go On
My Heart Will Go On
Route 66
Aubrey Logan
Route 66
Route 66
Performer
Pistol
Aubrey Logan
Pistol
Pistol
Michael Jackson Medley
Aubrey Logan
Michael Jackson Medley
Michael Jackson Medley
Boyfriend Mashup
Aubrey Logan
Boyfriend Mashup
Boyfriend Mashup
