Jenny HvalBorn 11 July 1980
Jenny Hval
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04y68fl.jpg
1980-07-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25dc9640-7ee2-47e0-8c00-fa8e0fc28086
Jenny Hval Biography (Wikipedia)
Jenny Hval (born 11 July 1980) is a Norwegian singer-songwriter, record producer, and musician. She has released six solo albums, two under the moniker Rockettothesky, and four under her own name.
In 2015, Hval released her fifth studio album, Apocalypse, girl, to widespread critical acclaim. The following year, she released Blood Bitch, a concept album influenced by vampires, menstruation and 1970s horror films.
Jenny Hval Tracks
Jenny Hval Tracks
The Long Sleep
Jenny Hval
The Long Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
The Long Sleep
Last played on
Conceptual Romance
Jenny Hval
Conceptual Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
Conceptual Romance
Last played on
Innocence Is Kinky
Jenny Hval
Innocence Is Kinky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
Innocence Is Kinky
Last played on
Spells
Jenny Hval
Spells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
Spells
Last played on
Anxi (feat. Jenny Hval)
Kelly Lee Owens
Anxi (feat. Jenny Hval)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
Anxi (feat. Jenny Hval)
Last played on
Borders
Carmen Villain
Borders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stdy3.jpglink
Borders
Last played on
The Great Undressing
Jenny Hval
The Great Undressing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
The Great Undressing
Last played on
Oslo Oedipus
Jenny Hval
Oslo Oedipus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
Oslo Oedipus
Last played on
Female Vampire
Jenny Hval
Female Vampire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
Female Vampire
Last played on
Period Piece
Jenny Hval
Period Piece
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
Period Piece
Last played on
The Plague
Jenny Hval
The Plague
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
The Plague
Last played on
Silence a Beat
Jenny Hval
Silence a Beat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
Silence a Beat
Last played on
Secret Touch
Jenny Hval
Secret Touch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
Secret Touch
Last played on
Lorna
Jenny Hval
Lorna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
Lorna
Last played on
Conceptual Romance
Jenny Hval
Conceptual Romance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04y68fl.jpglink
Conceptual Romance
Last played on
