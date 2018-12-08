Jenny Hval (born 11 July 1980) is a Norwegian singer-songwriter, record producer, and musician. She has released six solo albums, two under the moniker Rockettothesky, and four under her own name.

In 2015, Hval released her fifth studio album, Apocalypse, girl, to widespread critical acclaim. The following year, she released Blood Bitch, a concept album influenced by vampires, menstruation and 1970s horror films.