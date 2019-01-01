Bobby BradfordBorn 19 July 1934
Bobby Bradford
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfcq.jpg
1934-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25d9f1ae-fd49-4886-9f88-28122e229adf
Bobby Bradford Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Lee Bradford (born July 19, 1934) is an American jazz trumpeter, cornetist, bandleader, and composer. He is noted for his work with Ornette Coleman. In October 2009, Bradford became the second recipient of the Festival of New Trumpet Music's Award of Recognition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Bradford Tracks
Sort by
Bobby Bradford Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist