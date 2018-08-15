LeatherfaceFormed August 1988
Leatherface
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25d9ce8e-72f7-4250-b992-f1fb8f29917f
Leatherface Biography (Wikipedia)
Leatherface were a punk rock band from Sunderland, UK, fronted by Frankie Stubbs. Trouser Press called them "England's finest, most exciting punk band of the 90s" and The Guardian has called them "the greatest British punk band of the modern era."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leatherface Tracks
Sort by
Not Superstitious
Leatherface
Not Superstitious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not Superstitious
Last played on
Do The Right Thing
Leatherface
Do The Right Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do The Right Thing
Last played on
Springtime
Leatherface
Springtime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Springtime
Last played on
I Want The Moon
Leatherface
I Want The Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want The Moon
Last played on
Not A Day Goes By
Leatherface
Not A Day Goes By
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not A Day Goes By
Last played on
Sour Grapes
Leatherface
Sour Grapes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sour Grapes
Last played on
Never Say Goodbye
Leatherface
Never Say Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Say Goodbye
Last played on
Dreaming
Leatherface
Dreaming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreaming
Last played on
Peasant In Paradise
Leatherface
Peasant In Paradise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peasant In Paradise
Last played on
Belly Dancing Stoat
Leatherface
Belly Dancing Stoat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Belly Dancing Stoat
Last played on
The World's End
Leatherface
The World's End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The World's End
Last played on
Doublewhiskeycokenoice
Leatherface
Doublewhiskeycokenoice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doublewhiskeycokenoice
Last played on
Leatherface Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist