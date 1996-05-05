Salli TerriBorn 3 September 1922. Died 5 May 1996
Salli Terri
1922-09-03
Salli Terri Biography (Wikipedia)
Salli C. Terri (September 3, 1922 – May 5, 1996) was a singer, arranger, recording artist, and composer. Record audiences still cite Terri's "haunting" vocals, with Hi-Fi Review originally describing her as "a mezzo soprano whose velvet voice and astonishing flexibility has hardly an equal at present."
Salli Terri Tracks
Shenandoah
Shenandoah
Azualao
Azualao
I Wonder as I Wander
I Wonder as I Wander
