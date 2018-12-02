Jr. Thomas & The VolcanosSouthern Californian musicians specializing in Reggae's late 60s early 70s sound
Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25d98a64-8f39-413c-a45e-b9502892f2a2
Tracks
Sort by
Til You're Gone
Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos
Til You're Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Til You're Gone
Last played on
What A Shame
Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos
What A Shame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What A Shame
Last played on
Chin Up
Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos
Chin Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chin Up
Last played on
Get A Hold Of You
Jr. Thomas & The Volcanos
Get A Hold Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get A Hold Of You
Last played on
Back to artist