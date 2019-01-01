Gérard PhilipeBorn 4 December 1922. Died 25 November 1959
Gérard Philipe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1922-12-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25d6c90d-93eb-4ee6-ac11-7afaa33872d4
Gérard Philipe Biography (Wikipedia)
Gérard Philipe (4 December 1922 – 25 November 1959) was a prominent French actor who appeared in 34 films between 1944 and 1959. Active in both theater and cinema, he was, until his untimely death, one of the main stars of the post-war period. His image has remained youthful and romantic, which has made him one of the icons of French cinema.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gérard Philipe Tracks
Sort by
Heureux Qui Comme Ulysse
Gérard Philipe
Heureux Qui Comme Ulysse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heureux Qui Comme Ulysse
Last played on
Gérard Philipe Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist