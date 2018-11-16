The All Seeing I were an English electronic music group from Sheffield, comprising Dean Honer, Jason Buckle and DJ Parrot (real name Richard Barratt). They released their first single "I Walk" in 1997, but it was not until the year after that they gained mainstream commercial success with the song "Beat Goes On", a remixed cover of the Sonny Bono song, using the vocals from Buddy Rich's version, which were sung by his daughter Cathy.

Their work was something of a Sheffield collective, and the trio worked with artists from the city including Tony Christie, Jarvis Cocker, Philip Oakey, Babybird and many others. Their regular live vocalist was Bozz, who later went on to form electronica duo Hiem.

All Seeing I were asked in November 1998 to produce a cover of "Beat Goes On" for Britney Spears's debut album ...Baby One More Time. They have also remixed a variety of artists, including Pulp.

Dean Honer also fronts the similarly styled group, I Monster.

Buckle went on to be a part-time member of Fat Truckers and formed Relaxed Muscle with Jarvis Cocker. He also has a brief cameo as one of the Weird Sisters rock band in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, along with Cocker, Pulp's Steve Mackey, Steve Claydon of Add N to (X), and Phil Selway and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead.