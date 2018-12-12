Verdine White
1951-07-25
Verdine White Biography (Wikipedia)
Verdine White (born July 25, 1951) is an American musician, best known as being the longtime bassist for Earth, Wind & Fire. White was placed at No. 27 on Bass Player's list of The 100 Greatest Bass Players of All Time.
I Don't Like It, I Love It (feat. Robin Thicke & Verdine White)
Flo Rida
Aura (Embrace Your Light)
Ralph Johnson, Siedah Garrett & Verdine White
I Don't Like It, I Love It (feat. Robin Thicke & Verdine White)
Flo Rida
I Don't Like It, I Love It (Audrey Roberts Remix) (feat. Robin Thicke, Verdine White & Audrey Roberts)
Flo Rida
