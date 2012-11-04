Sunburned Hand of the Man are a band from Massachusetts that formed in 1997 from the remnants of the Boston psychedelic punk trio Shit Spangled Banner.

Sunburned Hand of the Man has an amorphous lineup, with composition and instrumentation potentially varying from gig to gig. They release records on the Eclipse Records label, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth's label Ecstatic Peace!, as well as a number of smaller labels, and produce a great number of limited edition albums on CD-R via their own Manhand label. In 2005 the band toured the United States to play Arthurfest in Los Angeles with Magik Markers. They have shared bills with a wide variety of artists, from Sonic Youth, to Mission of Burma, to Hair Police, Six Organs of Admittance, to Sunn O))), to Four Tet with whom they have collaborated on two LPs.