Christian LindbergTrombonist, conductor and composer. Born 15 February 1958
Christian Lindberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04531h5.jpg
1958-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25cc2fc8-85df-41f4-b84c-9d71d0ee870a
Christian Lindberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Lindberg (born 15 February 1958) is a Swedish trombonist, conductor and composer,
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christian Lindberg Tracks
Sort by
Trombone Concerto (I. Allegro vivace)
Nicolay Andreyevich Rimsky-Korsakov, Christian Lindberg, Kosei Wind Orchestra & Chikara Imamura
Trombone Concerto (I. Allegro vivace)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04531h5.jpglink
Trombone Concerto (I. Allegro vivace)
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Concerto in B flat major (1st mvt)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Concerto in B flat major (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Concerto in B flat major (1st mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No.5 in E minor, Op 64 (3rd mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No.5 in E minor, Op 64 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Symphony No.5 in E minor, Op 64 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Concerto in B flat major for trombone and military band (1st mvt0
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Concerto in B flat major for trombone and military band (1st mvt0
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Concerto in B flat major for trombone and military band (1st mvt0
Last played on
Symphony No. 2 in G minor OP. 34 i) Allegro energico
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Symphony No. 2 in G minor OP. 34 i) Allegro energico
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Symphony No. 2 in G minor OP. 34 i) Allegro energico
Last played on
Serenade in F major, Op 31
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Serenade in F major, Op 31
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Serenade in F major, Op 31
Last played on
Symphony No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 34 (3rd mvt)
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Symphony No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 34 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Symphony No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 34 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Symphony No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 34: III. Scherzo. Allegro ma non troppo presto
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Symphony No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 34: III. Scherzo. Allegro ma non troppo presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Symphony No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 34: III. Scherzo. Allegro ma non troppo presto
Last played on
On The Waterfront Suite
Leonard Bernstein
On The Waterfront Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
On The Waterfront Suite
Last played on
Symphony No. 2 in G minor, Op. 34: iii.Scherzo
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Symphony No. 2 in G minor, Op. 34: iii.Scherzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Symphony No. 2 in G minor, Op. 34: iii.Scherzo
Last played on
Festival Overture, Op 52
Hugo Alfvén
Festival Overture, Op 52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpglink
Festival Overture, Op 52
Last played on
Fancy Free (3 Dance Variations)
Leonard Bernstein
Fancy Free (3 Dance Variations)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Fancy Free (3 Dance Variations)
Last played on
On The Waterfront Symphonic Suite
Leonard Bernstein
On The Waterfront Symphonic Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
On The Waterfront Symphonic Suite
Last played on
Three Dance Episodes from 'On the Town', iii) Times Square 1944
Leonard Bernstein
Three Dance Episodes from 'On the Town', iii) Times Square 1944
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Three Dance Episodes from 'On the Town', iii) Times Square 1944
Last played on
Symphony No 4 in F Minor, Op 36 (4th mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No 4 in F Minor, Op 36 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Symphony No 4 in F Minor, Op 36 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Excelsior!, Op 13
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Excelsior!, Op 13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Excelsior!, Op 13
Last played on
Semper Dowland semper dolens
John Dowland
Semper Dowland semper dolens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Semper Dowland semper dolens
Last played on
The Ride of Asgaard, Op 10
Ole Olsen
The Ride of Asgaard, Op 10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04531h5.jpglink
The Ride of Asgaard, Op 10
Last played on
Trombone Concerto in B flat
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Trombone Concerto in B flat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Trombone Concerto in B flat
Orchestra
Last played on
Swan Lake Suite, Op 20a (6th mvt)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Swan Lake Suite, Op 20a (6th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Swan Lake Suite, Op 20a (6th mvt)
Last played on
Variations on "Ah! vous dirai-je, Maman"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Variations on "Ah! vous dirai-je, Maman"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Variations on "Ah! vous dirai-je, Maman"
Last played on
Trombone Concerto in B flat major
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Trombone Concerto in B flat major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Trombone Concerto in B flat major
Last played on
The Waves of Wollongong for 9 trombones and orchestra
Christian Lindberg
The Waves of Wollongong for 9 trombones and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04531h5.jpglink
The Waves of Wollongong for 9 trombones and orchestra
Last played on
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg - opera in 3 acts i Overture
Richard Wagner
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg - opera in 3 acts i Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg - opera in 3 acts i Overture
Last played on
Blue Bells Of Scotland
Arthur Pryor
Blue Bells Of Scotland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04531h5.jpglink
Blue Bells Of Scotland
Last played on
Ecos de eternidad - concerto for 2 trombones and orchestra
Jan Sandström
Ecos de eternidad - concerto for 2 trombones and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5504.jpglink
Ecos de eternidad - concerto for 2 trombones and orchestra
Last played on
The Thieving Magpie: Overture
Gioachino Rossini
The Thieving Magpie: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
The Thieving Magpie: Overture
Last played on
The Flight of the Bumblebee
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
The Flight of the Bumblebee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
The Flight of the Bumblebee
Last played on
The Mountain king [Bergakungen] - ballet-pantomime Op.37: Shepherd girl's dance
Hugo Alfvén
The Mountain king [Bergakungen] - ballet-pantomime Op.37: Shepherd girl's dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpglink
The Mountain king [Bergakungen] - ballet-pantomime Op.37: Shepherd girl's dance
Last played on
Shepherd-Girl's Dance (The Mountain King)
Hugo Alfvén
Shepherd-Girl's Dance (The Mountain King)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p039q9jl.jpglink
Shepherd-Girl's Dance (The Mountain King)
Last played on
Sang till Lotta
Jan Sandström
Sang till Lotta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04s5504.jpglink
Sang till Lotta
Last played on
Excelsior! Symphonic overture, Op.13
Wilhelm Stenhammar
Excelsior! Symphonic overture, Op.13
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1dq.jpglink
Excelsior! Symphonic overture, Op.13
Last played on
The Tale of Kundraan
Christian Lindberg
The Tale of Kundraan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04531h5.jpglink
The Tale of Kundraan
Last played on
Helios Overture
Carl Nielsen
Helios Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Helios Overture
Last played on
Allegro con grazia from Symphony no. 6 in B minor Op.74 (Pathetique)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Allegro con grazia from Symphony no. 6 in B minor Op.74 (Pathetique)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Allegro con grazia from Symphony no. 6 in B minor Op.74 (Pathetique)
Robot Gardens (excerpt)
Christian Lindberg
Robot Gardens (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04531h5.jpglink
Robot Gardens (excerpt)
Sonata à 3
Antonio Bertali
Sonata à 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04531h5.jpglink
Sonata à 3
Saga-drom [Saga Dream], Op.39
Carl Nielsen
Saga-drom [Saga Dream], Op.39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45l.jpglink
Saga-drom [Saga Dream], Op.39
Last played on
Symphony No. 6 In B Minor Op.74 (Pathetique), i. Adagio - allegro non troppo
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Symphony No. 6 In B Minor Op.74 (Pathetique), i. Adagio - allegro non troppo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Symphony No. 6 In B Minor Op.74 (Pathetique), i. Adagio - allegro non troppo
Last played on
Romeo and Juliet suite no 2 Op 64b - The Young Juliet
Sergei Prokofiev
Romeo and Juliet suite no 2 Op 64b - The Young Juliet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Romeo and Juliet suite no 2 Op 64b - The Young Juliet
Last played on
Playlists featuring Christian Lindberg
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Glasgow Trombone Weekend: The Pines of Rome
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecqgwh
Glasgow City Halls
2017-06-23T12:34:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04qvfrp.jpg
23
Jun
2017
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Glasgow Trombone Weekend: The Pines of Rome
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Glasgow Trombone Weekend: Beethoven's Fifth
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez68gw
Glasgow City Halls
2017-06-22T12:34:38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04qv306.jpg
22
Jun
2017
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Glasgow Trombone Weekend: Beethoven's Fifth
Glasgow City Halls
Proms 2003: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e95fxj
Royal Albert Hall
2003-08-18T12:34:38
18
Aug
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejr5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-11T12:34:38
11
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 04
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew8fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1996-07-22T12:34:38
22
Jul
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Christian Lindberg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist