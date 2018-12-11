The ParliamentsFormed 1955. Disbanded 1969
The Parliaments
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25cb36c7-a4a3-4a88-864f-76876737e488
The Parliaments Biography (Wikipedia)
The Parliaments were a doo-wop quintet from Plainfield, New Jersey, formed in the back room of a barbershop in the late 1950s and named after the cigarette brand. After some early personnel changes their lineup solidified with George Clinton, Ray Davis, Fuzzy Haskins, Calvin Simon, and Grady Thomas. Clinton was group leader and manager, and part owner of the barbershop where the group convened to entertain customers. The group later evolved into the funk bands Parliament and Funkadelic, which found success in the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Parliaments Tracks
Sort by
All Your Goodies Are Gone
The Parliaments
All Your Goodies Are Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Your Goodies Are Gone
Last played on
Don't Be Sore At Me
The Parliaments
Don't Be Sore At Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Be Sore At Me
Last played on
I Can Feel the Ice Melting
The Parliaments
I Can Feel the Ice Melting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Feel the Ice Melting
Last played on
I Wanna Testify
The Parliaments
I Wanna Testify
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05k1kll.jpglink
I Wanna Testify
Last played on
Heart Trouble
The Parliaments
Heart Trouble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heart Trouble
Last played on
What You Been Growing
The Parliaments
What You Been Growing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What You Been Growing
Last played on
Baby I Owe You Something (Instrumental)
The Parliaments
Baby I Owe You Something (Instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby I Owe You Something (Instrumental)
Last played on
Love Love Love
The Parliaments
Love Love Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Love Love
Last played on
Music for my Mother
The Parliaments
Music for my Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Music for my Mother
Last played on
The Parliaments Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist