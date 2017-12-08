David MossUS composer, percussionist & vocalist. Born 21 January 1949
David Moss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1949-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25caa3b5-3594-4401-a0a5-9a3a9b9cf7f8
David Moss Biography (Wikipedia)
David Moss (born January 21, 1949 in New York City) is an American composer, percussionist and self-taught vocalist, founder of the David Moss Dense Band; co-founder and artistic director of the Institute for Living Voice, Antwerp. His performances are noted for their innovative style, multimedia approach and improvisation. Moss has lived in Berlin, Germany since 1991, when he received a fellowship from the prestigious Berlin Artist Program of the DAAD.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Moss Tracks
Sort by
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
Olga Neuwirth
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qvv8b.jpglink
Lost Highway - Scenes 9 (conclusion)
Last played on
No More Mr Nice Guy
David Moss
No More Mr Nice Guy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No More Mr Nice Guy
Last played on
CATCH ME
David Moss
CATCH ME
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CATCH ME
Last played on
The Girl From Ipanema
David Moss
The Girl From Ipanema
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Girl From Ipanema
Last played on
David Moss Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist