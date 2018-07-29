Jo Ann KellyBorn 5 January 1944. Died 21 October 1990
Jo Ann Kelly
1944-01-05
Jo Ann Kelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Jo Ann Kelly (5 January 1944 – 21 October 1990) was an English blues singer and guitarist. "To many American performers", an obituarist wrote, "Jo Ann Kelly was the only British singer to earn their respect for her development of what they would be justified in thinking as 'their' genre".
Jo Ann Kelly Tracks
Can I Get A Witness
Jo Ann Kelly
Can I Get A Witness
Can I Get A Witness
Last played on
Make Me a Pallet
Jo Ann Kelly
Make Me a Pallet
Make Me a Pallet
Last played on
Ain't Nothing But Ramblin
Jo Ann Kelly
Ain't Nothing But Ramblin
Ain't Nothing But Ramblin
Last played on
Louisiana Blues
Jo Ann Kelly
Louisiana Blues
Louisiana Blues
Last played on
Black Rat Swing
Jo Ann Kelly
Black Rat Swing
Black Rat Swing
Last played on
You Don't Love Me
Jo Ann Kelly
You Don't Love Me
You Don't Love Me
Levee Camp Holler
Jo Ann Kelly
Levee Camp Holler
Levee Camp Holler
I've Been Scorned
Jo Ann Kelly
I've Been Scorned
I've Been Scorned
Big Boss Man
Jo Ann Kelly
Big Boss Man
Big Boss Man
Last played on
Where Is My Good Man At
Jo Ann Kelly
Where Is My Good Man At
Where Is My Good Man At
Last played on
Fingerprints Blues
Jo Ann Kelly
Fingerprints Blues
Fingerprints Blues
Last played on
Keep Your Hands Out Of My Pocket
Jo Ann Kelly
Keep Your Hands Out Of My Pocket
