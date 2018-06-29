Dungen ("the grove",) is a Swedish rock band based in Stockholm. Often classified as psychedelic rock, Dungen is also influenced by Swedish (and other) folk music, classic rock, progressive rock, garage rock and alternative rock.

The band is fronted by singer/composer Gustav Ejstes, who writes all music and plays the majority of instruments on the band's records. Despite this, Dungen plays live as a four-piece. Ejstes, who in his teens started his songwriting with hip hop, is backed live by Swedish progressive rock veteran Reine Fiske (Landberk, Morte Macabre, Paatos, The Amazing) on guitar, bassist Mattias Gustavsson (Life On Earth!), and drummer Johan Holmegard (previously on drums was Fredrik Björling), all of whom have played parts on Dungen's studio albums.