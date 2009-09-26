April Smith and the Great Picture Show
April Smith and the Great Picture Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25c6b623-a674-4a91-9bc7-7c4d5947b1ad
Biography (Wikipedia)
April Smith and the Great Picture Show are an American folk rock/indie pop group from Brooklyn, New York. The group won Best Pop/Rock Song at the 8th Annual Independent Music Awards for their song "Colors".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Colors
April Smith and the Great Picture Show
Colors
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colors
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist