John NobleBaritone. Born 2 January 1931. Died 21 March 2008
John Noble
1931-01-02
John Noble Biography (Wikipedia)
John Noble (2 January 1931 – 21 March 2008) was an English baritone. He was Ralph Vaughan Williams's favourite in the title role of the composer's opera The Pilgrim's Progress.
John Noble Tracks
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District - Opera In 4 Acts Op.29 - Act 1, sc.2; Ay!
Dmitri Shostakovich
Lady Macbeth Of The Mtsensk District - Opera In 4 Acts Op.29 - Act 1, sc.2; Ay!
Sea Drift (Whitman)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Sea Drift (Whitman)
In Terra Pax
Gerald Finzi
In Terra Pax
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Past BBC Events
Proms 1980: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebbc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1980-09-07T12:43:09
7
Sep
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2q9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1975-07-27T12:43:09
27
Jul
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e93d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-24T12:43:09
24
Aug
1973
Proms 1973: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epq9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-07T12:43:09
7
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e54fxj
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-26T12:43:09
26
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
