Natti NatashaBorn 10 December 1986
Natti Natasha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-12-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25be91ac-7d7c-441f-a7d2-98e35d642e4c
Natti Natasha Biography (Wikipedia)
Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista (born 10 December 1986), known professionally as Natti Natasha, is a Dominican singer and songwriter. She was signed to Don Omar's label Orfanato Music Group. Her debut EP, All About Me, was released in June 2012 through Orfanato Music Group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Natti Natasha Tracks
Sort by
Zum Zum (feat. RKM, Ken-Y & Arcángel)
Plan B
Zum Zum (feat. RKM, Ken-Y & Arcángel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dkx4w.jpglink
Zum Zum (feat. RKM, Ken-Y & Arcángel)
Last played on
Criminal
Natti Natasha
Criminal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Criminal
Last played on
Back to artist