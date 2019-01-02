The Hues CorporationFormed 1969. Disbanded 1978
The Hues Corporation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsq1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25bb0299-9c72-4d7e-877d-94ba70822f45
The Hues Corporation Biography (Wikipedia)
The Hues Corporation was an American pop and soul trio, formed in Santa Monica, California in 1969. They are best known for their 1974 single "Rock the Boat", which sold over 2 million copies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Hues Corporation Tracks
Sort by
Rock The Boat
The Hues Corporation
Rock The Boat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsq1.jpglink
Rock The Boat
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Hues Corporation
The Hues Corporation Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist