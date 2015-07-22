SimsMinneapolis, US hip hop artist, part of Doomtree collective
Sims
Andrew Sims (born October 19, 1982), better known mononymously as Sims, is a rapper from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is a founding member of the indie hip hop collective Doomtree.
