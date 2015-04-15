DJ Pauly DBorn 5 July 1980
DJ Pauly D
1980-07-05
DJ Pauly D Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul DelVecchio Jr. (born July 5, 1980), publicly known as DJ Pauly D, is an American television personality and disc jockey. He is best known for being a housemate on MTV's reality show Jersey Shore.
In August 2011, he announced a pending three-album deal with 50 Cent's G-Unit Records and G-Note Records. This deal was later confirmed by 50 Cent on December 1, 2011. He is also the first of the Jersey Shore cast to get his own spin-off show, The Pauly D Project.
DJ Pauly D Tracks
Back To Love (Aaja Re) (Candlelight Mix)
Back To Love (Aaja Re) (Candlelight Mix)
Back To Love (Aaja Re) (Candlelight Mix)
Back To Love (Aaja Re) (Candlelight Mix) (feat. Jay Sean)
Back To Love (Aaja Re) (Candlelight Mix) (feat. Jay Sean)
