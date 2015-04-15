Paul DelVecchio Jr. (born July 5, 1980), publicly known as DJ Pauly D, is an American television personality and disc jockey. He is best known for being a housemate on MTV's reality show Jersey Shore.

In August 2011, he announced a pending three-album deal with 50 Cent's G-Unit Records and G-Note Records. This deal was later confirmed by 50 Cent on December 1, 2011. He is also the first of the Jersey Shore cast to get his own spin-off show, The Pauly D Project.