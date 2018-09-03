The New PornographersFormed 1997
The New Pornographers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfcj.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25b75a66-ce83-4db3-b136-395a3c3784c4
The New Pornographers Biography (Wikipedia)
The New Pornographers is a Canadian indie rock band formed in 1997 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Presented as a musical collective of singer-songwriters and musicians from multiple projects, the band has released seven studio albums to critical acclaim for their use of multiple vocalists and elements of power pop incorporated into their music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The New Pornographers Tracks
Sort by
Letter From an Occupant
The New Pornographers
Letter From an Occupant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfcj.jpglink
Letter From an Occupant
Last played on
This Is The World Of Theatre
The New Pornographers
This Is The World Of Theatre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfcj.jpglink
High Ticket Attractions
The New Pornographers
High Ticket Attractions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfcj.jpglink
High Ticket Attractions
Last played on
Crash Years
The New Pornographers
Crash Years
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfcj.jpglink
Crash Years
Last played on
Testament To Youth In Verse
The New Pornographers
Testament To Youth In Verse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfcj.jpglink
Testament To Youth In Verse
Last played on
Dancehall Domine
The New Pornographers
Dancehall Domine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02blqmb.jpglink
Dancehall Domine
Last played on
Champions of Red Wine
The New Pornographers
Champions of Red Wine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfcj.jpglink
Champions of Red Wine
Last played on
Crash Years (6 Music Session, 18 May 2010)
The New Pornographers
Crash Years (6 Music Session, 18 May 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfcj.jpglink
Use It (6 Music Session, 18 May 2010)
The New Pornographers
Use It (6 Music Session, 18 May 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfcj.jpglink
Up in the Dark (6 Music Session, 18 May 2010)
The New Pornographers
Up in the Dark (6 Music Session, 18 May 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfcj.jpglink
The New Pornographers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist