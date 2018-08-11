Derek Lee RaginBorn 17 June 1958
Derek Lee Ragin
1958-06-17
Derek Lee Ragin Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Lee Ragin (born June 17, 1958) is an American countertenor.
Derek Lee Ragin Tracks
Nicola Porpora
Alto Giove (Polifemo)
George Frideric Handel
Vo'dar pace a un alma ultiera (from "Tamerlano")
György Ligeti
Le grand macabre: Finale, Passacaglia
George Frideric Handel
Lascia ch'io pianga (Rinaldo)
Ewa Małas-Godlewska
Cleofide - opera in 3 acts: Act 2 no.33; Generosa risueglati, o core [recit.]
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Salve Regina
George Frideric Handel
Rinaldo: Cara sposa
aria
Artaserse: Son qual nave ch'aditata
aria
aria
Francesco Cavalli
La Calisto: Act 2 scene 1; Lucidissima face
Nicola Porpora
Alto Giove (Polifemo)
Cleofide
opera: Act 2 no.33; Generosa risueglati, o core
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orfeo ed Euridice - opera in 3 acts -Act 2
Past BBC Events
Proms 1993: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
1993-09-10T12:46:38
10
Sep
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-15T12:46:38
15
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
