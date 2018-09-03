True Steppers were an English UK garage production duo, consisting of Jonny Lisners and Andy Lysandrou .

They had success with Dane Bowers on "Buggin", which reached #6 in the UK Singles Chart in April 2000.

Their biggest selling record came in August 2000, when True Steppers collaborated with Dane Bowers and Victoria Beckham on "Out of Your Mind". There was a wave of publicity for this single and Victoria involved her husband, David Beckham, for the in-store record signings. There was a chart battle with Spiller and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose summer dance track "Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)" was released in the same week. True Steppers were leading in the midweek published chart, but Spiller and Sophie had overtaken them by Saturday. Spiller was announced as #1 on the Sunday, with True Steppers at #2. They later released another single, this time with the former East 17 singer Brian Harvey and American R&B singer Donell Jones, called "True Step Tonight" which reached #25, and an album named True Stepping, which made the dance charts UK Albums Chart.