Shout Out Louds
Formed 2001
Shout Out Louds
2001
Shout Out Louds Biography (Wikipedia)
Shout Out Louds is an indie pop band from Stockholm, Sweden.
The group has toured with bands such as The Strokes, The Magic Numbers, The Rosebuds, and The Essex Green.
Shout Out Louds Tracks
Oh Oh
Shout Out Louds
Oh Oh
Oh Oh
Gaia Beat (Sam Blans's Exclusive Sunday Mix)
Shout Out Louds
Gaia Beat (Sam Blans's Exclusive Sunday Mix)
Gaia Beat (Sam Blans's Exclusive Sunday Mix)
Very Loud (Instrumental)
Shout Out Louds
Very Loud (Instrumental)
Very Loud (Instrumental)
Illusions
Shout Out Louds
Illusions
Illusions
Tonight I Have To Leave It
Shout Out Louds
Tonight I Have To Leave It
Tonight I Have To Leave It
Impossible
Shout Out Louds
Impossible
Impossible
