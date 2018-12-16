Andreas JohnsonBorn 22 March 1970
Andreas Johnson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5nv.jpg
1970-03-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/25a5763e-a6e1-4491-8a89-fdc00f0697dc
Andreas Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Johnson (born Jon Erik Andreas Johnson on 22 March 1970 in Bjärred, Sweden) is a Swedish pop/rock singer-songwriter and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andreas Johnson Tracks
Sort by
Glorious
Andreas Johnson
Glorious
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nv.jpglink
Glorious
Last played on
GLORIOUS Andreas Johnson
Andreas Johnson
GLORIOUS Andreas Johnson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5nv.jpglink
GLORIOUS Andreas Johnson
Last played on
Andreas Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist