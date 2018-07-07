Benny Gordon (1932–2008) was a soul and r&b singer who recorded from the early 1960s up to the 1970s. Some of his early efforts were as a member of Christian Harmonizers. Their recordings were credited to The Christian Harmonizers (Featuring B. Gordon). Later recordings were as Bennie Gordon And The Soul Brothers. In 1968, they had a single out on the RCA label, "What Is Soul" which was backed with "I Can't Turn You Loose".

Benny Gordon & the Soul Brothers were to appear at Trude Heller's regularly and in 1967 appeared there with Reparata & the Delrons Benny and the Soul Brothers even performed for the opening day of Trude Hellers Take V club that opened on December 18, 1970.

As a solo singer he released singles "True Love Is All I Need" on the Capitol label, "Gonna Give Her All The Love I Got" on Wand label and "Sugar Mama" (You Know You're My Baby) on the Estill label.