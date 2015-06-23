Victor Young & His Orchestra
Victor Young & His Orchestra
Tracks
Estrellita "Little star" for voice and piano
Manuel Ponce
Estrellita "Little star" for voice and piano
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
VICTOR YOUNG ORCHESTRA
AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
Performer
She's A Latin From Manhattan
Victor Young & His Orchestra
She's A Latin From Manhattan
Around The World Main Theme
Victor Young & His Orchestra
Around The World Main Theme
We're Off to See the Wizard (feat. Ken Darby Singers)
Victor Young & His Orchestra
We're Off to See the Wizard (feat. Ken Darby Singers)
The Call of the Faraway Hills
Victor Young & His Orchestra
The Call of the Faraway Hills
Sky Symphony
Victor Young & His Orchestra
Sky Symphony
Beautiful Love
Victor Young & His Orchestra
Beautiful Love
Without A Song (from The Prodigal)
Victor Young & His Orchestra
Without A Song (from The Prodigal)
You're the Top
Victor Young & His Orchestra
You're the Top
