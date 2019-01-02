Modern RomanceFormed 1980
Modern Romance
1980
Modern Romance Biography (Wikipedia)
Modern Romance were a British pop music band that found popularity in the early 1980s. Formed in 1980 by previous members of an earlier band, The Leyton Buzzards, the band achieved a string of UK chart hits before they broke up in 1985.
Modern Romance Tracks
Best Years Of Our Lives
Everybody Salsa
Cherry Pink And Apple Blossom White
Ay Ay Ay Ay Moosey
