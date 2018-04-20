Prinz Adrian Johannes Hynne, better known as Adrian Lux, (born 1 May 1986,) is a Swedish discjockey and music producer. His biggest chart success is "Teenage Crime". Adrian Lux released his debut album on the 3rd of April, 2012. The self-titled album contains 12 tracks including his previous singles "Teenage Crime", "Alive", "Fire" and "Burning", as well as a bonus track "Leave the World Behind". The album features several artists including Dante, Joakim Berg, And Then, Rebecca & Fiona, The Good Natured, and Lune.

His music has been showcased and remixed by several prominent DJs such as Avicii, Style of Eye, Philgood, Ali Payami, Marcus Schössow and Axwell. Lux has himself done remixes for Lana Del Rey, Deborah Cox, Basement Jaxx, Salem Al Fakir and Oskar Linnros.

On January 21, 2014, Adrian Lux and Cash Cash released a collaboration called “Bullet” on SoundCloud as a free download.