Perfect PussyFormed 2012
Perfect Pussy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v0s8z.jpg
2012
Perfect Pussy Biography (Wikipedia)
Perfect Pussy was an American rock band from Syracuse, New York. The band consists of vocalist Meredith Graves, guitarist Ray McAndrew, drummer Garrett Koloski, bass guitarist Ali Donohue and keyboardist Shaun Sutkus. The band is known for its "frenetic brand of punk and raucous live shows" and has been described as "the most important punk band to come out of Syracuse since Earth Crisis."
Perfect Pussy Tracks
