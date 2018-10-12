Robert GordonUS rockabilly singer. Born 29 March 1947
Robert Gordon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/259a8d5f-d323-4b1c-897a-35ffdd7922c5
Robert Gordon Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Gordon (born March 29, 1947) is an American musician and actor, best known as a neo-rockabilly singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Gordon Tracks
Sort by
The Way I Walk
Robert Gordon
The Way I Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way I Walk
Last played on
Red Cadillac And A Black Moustache
Robert Gordon
Red Cadillac And A Black Moustache
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Cadillac And A Black Moustache
Last played on
Red Hot
Robert Gordon
Red Hot
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sx3hd.jpglink
Red Hot
Last played on
ROCKABILLY BOOGIE
Robert Gordon
ROCKABILLY BOOGIE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ROCKABILLY BOOGIE
Last played on
Fire
Robert Gordon
Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sx3hd.jpglink
Fire
Last played on
The Way I Walk (feat. Link Wray)
Robert Gordon
The Way I Walk (feat. Link Wray)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sx3hd.jpglink
The Way I Walk (feat. Link Wray)
Last played on
Are You Gonna Be The One
Robert Gordon
Are You Gonna Be The One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Gonna Be The One
Last played on
Fire
Robert Gordon
Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire
Last played on
It's In The Bottle
Robert Gordon
It's In The Bottle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sx3hd.jpglink
It's In The Bottle
Last played on
Torture
Robert Gordon
Torture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Torture
Last played on
The Fool (feat. Link Wray)
Robert Gordon
The Fool (feat. Link Wray)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01sx3hd.jpglink
The Fool (feat. Link Wray)
Last played on
Red Hot
Robert Gordon
Red Hot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Hot
Last played on
My Girl Is Red Hot
Robert Gordon
My Girl Is Red Hot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Girl Is Red Hot
Last played on
Robert Gordon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist