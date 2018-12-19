Hamish ImlachBorn 10 February 1940. Died 1 January 1996
Hamish Imlach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1940-02-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2599d6c7-1d63-4643-8dbc-dd35dd19a2eb
Hamish Imlach Biography (Wikipedia)
Hamish Imlach (10 February 1940, Calcutta, British India - 1 January 1996, Motherwell, Scotland) was a Scottish folk singer. He was born in Calcutta to Scottish parents but claimed to have been conceived in Glasgow, Scotland. Although his commercial success was limited, he influenced many other artists, including most notably John Martyn, Billy Connolly, and Christy Moore. In Central and Northern Europe Imlach enjoyed a strong reputation as a vivid live artist. Particularly in Denmark and Germany his live performances were much cherished.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hamish Imlach Tracks
Sort by
Black Is The Colour
Hamish Imlach
Black Is The Colour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Is The Colour
Last played on
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine
Hamish Imlach
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine
Last played on
Men of Knoydart
Hamish Imlach
Men of Knoydart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Men of Knoydart
Last played on
Sonny's Dream
Hamish Imlach
Sonny's Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonny's Dream
Last played on
Whiskey You're The Devil
Hamish Imlach
Whiskey You're The Devil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Whiskey You're The Devil
Last played on
Cod Liver Oil & Orange Juice
Hamish Imlach
Cod Liver Oil & Orange Juice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cod Liver Oil & Orange Juice
Last played on
Bourgeois Blues
Hamish Imlach
Bourgeois Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bourgeois Blues
Last played on
The Zoological Gardens
Hamish Imlach
The Zoological Gardens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Zoological Gardens
Last played on
Goodbye Booze
Hamish Imlach
Goodbye Booze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Booze
Last played on
A Twelve Pence Piece Ain't a Shilling Anymore
Hamish Imlach
A Twelve Pence Piece Ain't a Shilling Anymore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dundee Cat
Hamish Imlach
The Dundee Cat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dundee Cat
Last played on
Clive's Song
Hamish Imlach
Clive's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clive's Song
Last played on
Playlists featuring Hamish Imlach
Hamish Imlach Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist