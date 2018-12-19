Hamish Imlach (10 February 1940, Calcutta, British India - 1 January 1996, Motherwell, Scotland) was a Scottish folk singer. He was born in Calcutta to Scottish parents but claimed to have been conceived in Glasgow, Scotland. Although his commercial success was limited, he influenced many other artists, including most notably John Martyn, Billy Connolly, and Christy Moore. In Central and Northern Europe Imlach enjoyed a strong reputation as a vivid live artist. Particularly in Denmark and Germany his live performances were much cherished.