Porcelain RaftBorn 1972
Porcelain Raft
1972
Porcelain Raft Biography (Wikipedia)
Porcelain Raft or Mauro Remiddi (born 1972 in Rome, Italy) is a composer/song writer/musician. He currently lives in New York City.
Porcelain Raft Tracks
Cluster
The Way Out
Zona
Drifting In And Out
Unless You Speak From Your Heart
Shapeless and Gone
Put Me To Sleep
I Found A Way
The Tip Of Your Tongue
