Waiting for GodFormed 1994. Disbanded 1997
Waiting for God
1994
Waiting for God Biography (Wikipedia)
Waiting for God was a goth-industrial band from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada who recorded from 1994 to 1997. The band consisted of Daemon Cadman, Martin Myers, Greg Price and Steven Fairweather; lead singer Cadman's lyrics were often about her murdered brother, Jesse Cadman. Waiting For God released two albums, Quarter Inch Thick and Desipramine, before breaking up.
Waiting for God Tracks
Wait
Waiting for God
Wait
Wait
Let You Go
Waiting for God
Let You Go
Let You Go
