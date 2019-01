Waiting for God was a goth-industrial band from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada who recorded from 1994 to 1997. The band consisted of Daemon Cadman, Martin Myers, Greg Price and Steven Fairweather; lead singer Cadman's lyrics were often about her murdered brother, Jesse Cadman. Waiting For God released two albums, Quarter Inch Thick and Desipramine, before breaking up.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia