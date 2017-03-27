Junior Senior were a Danish pop duo. The duo consisted of Jesper "Junior" Mortensen (vocals, guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, percussion) (born 17 February 1977) and Jeppe "Senior" Laursen (vocals, programming) (born 25 December 1977). They were well known for their 2002 single "Move Your Feet", which gained worldwide success in 2003, notably in the UK.