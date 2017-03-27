Junior SeniorFormed 1998. Disbanded 26 September 2008
Junior Senior
1998
Junior Senior Biography (Wikipedia)
Junior Senior were a Danish pop duo. The duo consisted of Jesper "Junior" Mortensen (vocals, guitar, keyboards, bass guitar, drums, percussion) (born 17 February 1977) and Jeppe "Senior" Laursen (vocals, programming) (born 25 December 1977). They were well known for their 2002 single "Move Your Feet", which gained worldwide success in 2003, notably in the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Move Your Feet
Junior Senior
Move Your Feet
Move Your Feet
