Algiers
Algiers Biography (Wikipedia)
Algiers is an American experimental band from Atlanta, Georgia. The band is composed of vocalist and guitarist Franklin James Fisher, bassist Ryan Mahan, guitarist Lee Tesche and (since 2016) drummer Matt Tong. They have been noted particularly for blending disparate musical influences including gospel and industrial music into a unique sound. Their style emphasizes a variety of political and artistic themes and has provoked descriptions with labels such as "dystopian soul".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
