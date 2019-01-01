Misha Mullov-Abbado
Misha Mullov-Abbado Biography (BBC)
Jazz double-bassist Misha Mullov-Abbado studied at Cambridge University and at the Royal Academy of Music. He has performed at some of London’s top jazz venues including Ronnie Scott’s, the Vortex and 606 Club, as well as the Royal Albert Hall’s Elgar Room as part of the BBC Proms Plus Late series in 2014, the same year he was awarded the Kenny Wheeler Jazz Prize. In addition to performing, Misha is an award-winning composer, and is regularly commissioned to compose for musicians and ensembles including Thomas Larcher, the 13 London Schools Symphony Orchestra, the Pelléas Ensemble, the Hermes Experiment and the North Sea Ensemble.
Misha Mullov-Abbado Performances & Interviews
Misha Mullov-Abbado on his journey into the specialist world of jazz double-bass
How to become the coolest person in the band
Misha Mullov-Abbado and his band give a spontaneous rendition of a Christmas classic.
A spontaneous jazz cover of Let It Snow
Misha Mullov-Abbado Tracks
Es Verdad
Alice Zawadzki
Es Verdad
Es Verdad
Forro Brasil
Hermeto Pascoal
Forro Brasil
Forro Brasil
Tancas Serradas A Muru
Traditional Sardinian, Misha Mullov-Abbado, Alice Zawadzki, Shirley Smart, Osvaldo Golijov & Alice Zawadzki
Tancas Serradas A Muru
Tancas Serradas A Muru
Composer
Parfum de Gitane
Anouar Brahem
Parfum de Gitane
Parfum de Gitane
With The Moon I'm Walking
Traditional Greek, Misha Mullov-Abbado, Alice Zawadzki, Shirley Smart, Alice Zawadzki & Alice Zawadzki
With The Moon I'm Walking
With The Moon I'm Walking
Composer
Sueltate Las Cintas
Gustavo Santaolalla
Sueltate Las Cintas
Sueltate Las Cintas
Let it snow
Jule Styne
Let it snow
Let it snow
Ensemble
The Infamous Grouse
Misha Mullov-Abbado
The Infamous Grouse
The Infamous Grouse
Ensemble
That's a Plenty
Lew Pollack
That's a Plenty
That's a Plenty
Performer
Tea for Two
Vincent Youmans
Tea for Two
Tea for Two
Performer
Gdy Bym Miał Gitare
Traditional Polish, Misha Mullov-Abbado, Alice Zawadzki, Shirley Smart & Alice Zawadzki
Gdy Bym Miał Gitare
Gdy Bym Miał Gitare
Composer
No more Blues
Antônio Carlos Jobim
No more Blues
No more Blues
Performer
Nehum Talvez
Hermeto Pascoal
Nehum Talvez
Nehum Talvez
Briguinha De Musicos Malucos
Hermeto Pascoal
Briguinha De Musicos Malucos
Briguinha De Musicos Malucos
The Infamous Grouse
Misha Mullov-Abbado
The Infamous Grouse
The Infamous Grouse
Performer
Misturada
Hermeto Pascoal
Misturada
Misturada
'Hi Wriggly!'
Misha Mullov-Abbado
'Hi Wriggly!'
'Hi Wriggly!'
Performer
The Bear
Misha Mullov-Abbado
The Bear
The Bear
Ensemble
Little Vision
Misha Mullov-Abbado
Little Vision
Little Vision
Ensemble
Some Things Are Just So Simple
Misha Mullov-Abbado
Some Things Are Just So Simple
Some Things Are Just So Simple
Ensemble
Circle Song
Misha Mullov-Abbado
Circle Song
Circle Song
Hair Of The Bop
Misha Mullov-Abbado
Hair Of The Bop
Hair Of The Bop
Gromit's Grand Outing
Misha Mullov-Abbado
Gromit's Grand Outing
Gromit's Grand Outing
Pure 100% Nunnery
Misha Mullov-Abbado
Pure 100% Nunnery
Pure 100% Nunnery
