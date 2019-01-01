Jazz double-bassist Misha Mullov-Abbado studied at Cambridge University and at the Royal Academy of Music. He has performed at some of London’s top jazz venues including Ronnie Scott’s, the Vortex and 606 Club, as well as the Royal Albert Hall’s Elgar Room as part of the BBC Proms Plus Late series in 2014, the same year he was awarded the Kenny Wheeler Jazz Prize. In addition to performing, Misha is an award-winning composer, and is regularly commissioned to compose for musicians and ensembles including Thomas Larcher, the 13 London Schools Symphony Orchestra, the Pelléas Ensemble, the Hermes Experiment and the North Sea Ensemble.

Photo credit: Aga Tomaszek