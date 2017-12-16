Tender Central
Tender Central
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2589f411-996e-493c-9363-33ca9e945ae6
Tender Central Tracks
Sort by
Lava
Tender Central
Lava
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lava
Performer
Last played on
The Game
Tender Central
The Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Game
Last played on
Wake Me Up
Tender Central
Wake Me Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wake Me Up
Last played on
Lava (feat. Matthew and the Atlas)
Tender Central
Lava (feat. Matthew and the Atlas)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lava (feat. Matthew and the Atlas)
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tender Central
Back to artist