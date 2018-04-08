Sunnyland SlimBlues pianist. Born 5 September 1906. Died 17 March 1995
Sunnyland Slim
1906-09-05
Albert Luandrew (September 5, 1906 – March 17, 1995), known as Sunnyland Slim, was an American blues pianist who was born in the Mississippi Delta and moved to Chicago, helping to make that city a center of postwar blues. The Chicago broadcaster and writer Studs Terkel said Sunnyland Slim was "a living piece of our folk history, gallantly and eloquently carrying on in the old tradition."
Sunnyland Slim Tracks
